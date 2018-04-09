10 “Harmless Things” You Say That Hurt Me: Mental Health Awareness

I’m letting my heart spill out through my keyboard… metaphorically, of course, and I’m offering it all to you. Today, I’m going to talk about my mental health. This is something that I’ve worked to conceal for a long time, mostly because of the negative stigma attached to mental illness. I’m sharing for two main reasons; (1) to educate people, and (2) to show people like me that they are not alone.
For the record: I’m living with Bipolar Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder… In this post I’m sharing 10 “harmless things” that people have said to me that actually cause me a great deal of pain. I’m also sharing how they make me feel, and why, while giving you an inside look at my life.
So, these are the things I wish you wouldn’t say to me;
“You don’t look like you have a mental illness.”
More commonly stated as; “you don’t look depressed” or “but, you look so normal”.
Please, tell me, what is a bipolar person supposed to look like? What is a depressed person supposed to look like?
Yes, you see me standing in the grocery store, politely smiling and nodding at people… and you think to yourself “she looks completely normal”… What you don’t see is the conflict inside me, and how painful my smile sometimes is.
You see a smiling woman. You didn’t see me last night, when I had a panic attack while making my shopping list. You didn’t see me 30 minutes ago, when I prayed and gave myself a pep talk in the car. You didn’t see me 10 minutes ago, when I put my earbuds in and turned on music to avoid an embarrassing public anxiety attack.
No, you just see a happy woman shopping for avocado and white onion… You see no indication of the chaos and panic going on inside my mind, because I work super hard to keep it all inside.
Bipolar Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and Social Anxiety Disorder are all invisible illnesses. So, what am I supposed to look like?
“I wish I was manic; I’d get so much done.”
With all due respect, no. If you understood what mania was you would never wish for it. Seriously, I wouldn’t wish a manic episode on my worst enemy.
Being stuck inside of a manic episode can be an emotionally debilitating experience; it’s painful, exhausting, and completely illogical. Imagine having a swarm of rabid bumblebees trapped inside your head. There are hundreds of buzzing bees, and every single bee has its own project to do. Every bumblebee project is emergent and needs to be completed, in its entirety, immediately. So you spend hours, days, or maybe even weeks aimlessly running around in an unrealistic fashion trying to complete all the bizarre bumblebee tasks.
It’s not efficient. It’s stressful and it can cause major life impairment, so stop wishing for it.
Bipolar mania is an illness. You wouldn’t tell someone with cancer “I wish I could have chemo, I’d lose so much weight” would you? No. You wouldn’t. Because it would be rude and insensitive. So stop it.
“You just need a hobby.”
I wish it could be that simple. I’ve had enough hobbies for 5 lifetimes, and guess what: I’m still bipolar, I still have obsessive compulsive disorder, and I’m still a prisoner to social anxiety. I’ve tried painting, biking, yoga, running, weight lifting, hiking, fishing, spectator sports, journaling, photography, coloring, you name it… and, sure, sometimes a hobby can be a nice distraction, but more often than not a hobby can cause additional anxiety.
For example, a few months ago I tried to join a comic book reading group. I mean, I absolutely love comic books, so it seemed perfect. I bought the comic books, read them, re-read them, wrote detailed notes, researched the comics, developed questions, and talking points for the group discussion. On the day of the group I got dressed (in a t-shirt that matched the comic), put the comics in my backpack, and proceeded to have an absolute meltdown because of unknowns: how many people would be at the group, what if I didn’t know anyone, or (even worse) what if I did know someone and they didn’t like me, what if my talking points weren’t good enough? My anxiety became an endless thought spiral that I couldn’t control. Thus turning my hobby into an additional cause of anxiety, which ultimately resulted in a full-blown anxiety attack, hours of crying, and me not leaving the house for days.
The “you just need a hobby” comment is particularly hurtful because it invalidates the seriousness of my illness. Like, my Obsessive Compulsive Disorder will be miraculously cured if I take up knitting? No.
“Have you tried praying about it?”
Yes. The answer is yes. I pray constantly.
I pray that God will give me the strength to get out of bed to feed and care for my dogs when I’m having an episode of bipolar depression.
I pray that God will steady my voice, so I won’t constantly over talk others when I’m stuck in an episode of bipolar mania.
I pray that God will strengthen my resolve when I have racing thoughts of worthlessness that could lead to self-harm.
I pray that God will help me be strong, and learn to control my emotions, so I can be a mother someday.
I also pray about hundreds of things that have nothing to do with my mental illness.
So, yes, I pray.
These “prayer” comments hurt, they really hurt. For example, a few weeks ago I posted a blog about my struggle with depression, someone who read it said to me; “that’s you letting the devil in, you have to pray harder.” That comment hit me like a punch directly to the gut; upon hearing it I immediately got dizzy, nauseous, and frantic. I know, I know, their comment probably came from a good place… But it made me feel so empty. My mental illness is not caused by the absence of God, or presence of the devil… it’s a chemical imbalance that I’ll have to live with during my time on Earth, regardless of my relationship with God. Sure, a strong relationship with God makes everything more bearable, but praying won’t make my bipolar disorder go away. Praying, will, however, help me become stronger in facing the adversity that life has given me. So I pray.
“Everybody gets sad/stressed sometimes, it doesn’t mean you have a mental illness.”
This is important, so pay attention: sadness is not the same as depression, and stress is not the same as anxiety. Additionally, this statement is hurtful because it means that you don’t take my illness seriously. For example: you wouldn’t say to a person with Lupus; “everyone get sunburn, that doesn’t mean you have Lupus” would you? No, hopefully you wouldn’t, because that statement is both senseless and uneducated.
Sadness is a normal human emotion. Depression, on the other hand, is an abnormal emotional state caused by a mental illness.
Sad people are sad because something happened that caused their sadness; it could be something huge (like the loss of a loved one), or something small (like a bad first date), and sadness normally lasts a reasonable amount of time. Whereas depression needs no cause or invitation, it just happens, completely unsolicited… and there is no logic or rational thought behind how long it sticks around. Sure, depression can be triggered by a sad event, and severe sadness can lead to a form or depression, but that’s an entirely different conversation.
Sad people are sad. People with depression experience deep feelings of worthlessness, difficulty in concentration and connectivity, decreased pleasure in things that are normally pleasurable, a lack in concern for personal hygiene, and even thoughts of suicide or self-harm.
Example: If I was simply sad (from a breakup, or whatever) I’d eat a pint of ice cream with my friends, cry a little, maybe get a haircut, and binge-watch a TV show. If I was experiencing depression, I would let the ice cream melt on the countertop, ignore my friends calls (for days, or even weeks), forget to shower or brush my hair (for days, or even weeks), and I wouldn’t be able to binge-watch, because TV shows probably wouldn’t bring me joy… I’d just sit, or lay, numb to the world, in a worthless state of “blah”. See the difference?
I guess you could put it this way: Sadness is feeling sad. Depression is feeling nothing, at all.
Stress originates from the pressures that a person feels in their everyday life; you have a deadline approaching, your child has two bake sales and a school dance this week, you got a flat tire on the way to work, etc… With stress, once the obstacle is achieved the emotion (stress) disappears, until it reappears because of another stressful obstacle; the bake sale is over, so the “bake sale stress” leaves, and on-and-on-and-so-forth. Anxiety, however, doesn’t work so conveniently: true anxiety will continue after the stressor is gone, or will originate out of nowhere when it doesn’t even seem like there is a stressor around.
When you’re stressed you can feel overwhelmed for a short or extended period of time. When you’re having anxiety you can experience a debilitating state of emotions. I normally call these emotions “crippling vertigo spirals” [patent pending]; I get faint, dizzy, and nauseous, I feel an intense amount of terror, followed quickly by chest pains, and cold sweats, my mind begins racing wildly, and I can’t calm down. If I’m in a private place (like my home) I immediately sit down and begin my calming techniques, but if I’m in a public place (like a movie theater or shopping mall) my small anxiety attack can turn into an episode, and it’s a horrible and helpless, situation – “crippling vertigo spiral” is really the only words I can find to describe it.
Back to the comment: by saying “everyone gets sad” or “everyone gets stressed” you are erasing the validity of my illness. You are basically saying that my illness doesn’t exist to you. I have a real illness, please don’t belittle or invalidate it in such a casual way. It’s real. I live with it every day.
“But your life is perfect, you have nothing to be depressed about.”
This statement is just ridiculous.
Carrie Fisher had Bipolar Disorder.
Melissa Benoist struggles with Depression.
Lady Gaga has Fibromyalgia.
Chrissy Teigen struggled with Postpartum Depression.
Michael Phelps has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
Daniel Radcliffe has Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.
My Favorite Advisor from College has Lupus.
All of those amazing people live seemingly normal lives. All of those people inspire happiness in others. All of those people seem like they live perfect lives; Princess Leia, Supergirl, an Olympian, Harry Potter… All of those people, including me, have an invisible illness. We live with it. We look normal. But the illness is there, and it is the illness inside us that causes our symptoms, not the life around us. So, we look normal. So what?
“You must be manic right now.”
I normally hear this when I’m excited about something. Sometimes people confuse genuine excitement for a manic episode. For example, I’ll start talking, passionately, about a book or movie release and someone will stop me and say, “calm down, you’re a little too manic right now.” No, I’m just excited. I’m allowed to be excited about things, just like everyone else.
This is one of the biggest buzzkills ever.
“At least there’s nothing physically wrong with you.”
This statement makes me want to scream. It’s just awful. I don’t even know how to explain how awful this is.
First off, I don’t like the latter part of the statement; “wrong with you”. There is nothing “wrong with me”, I’m just me. I have an illness, it’s there, and I’m fine with it.
Second, what do you mean by “physically wrong”? Because there are MANY physical symptoms of my illness.
My Physical Stuff:
Obsessive Skin Picking: A few years ago my dermatillomania got so bad that I almost lost a finger due to a really bad infection. My obsessive compulsion, at the time, was skin picking, and I couldn’t stop picking at my hands… and I don’t mean picking a hangnail; I mean digging relentlessly at gaping wounds on my hands. It was painful, bloody, and awful. It took therapy, trials with many medications, and years of practice to calm the compulsion down. Now I get fake nails put on bi-monthly because it’s more difficult to pick with acrylic nails. The obsession is still there. I carry Band-Aids and gloves in my purse, so I can put them on when I start picking. Mainly so I won’t get blood all over everything. Is that physical enough for you?
Obsessive Teeth Grinding: My anxiety causes such bad night terrors that I’ve actually cracked my teeth in my sleep. I often wake up with a bloody mouth. I recently got a mouth guard to wear at night, so I don’t break all my teeth.
Anxiety Related Hives: They look a lot like poison ivy. Actually, once in college I had a really bad anxiety attack and broke out in hives. I thought it was poison ivy, so I covered myself in calamine lotion. Then, I fell asleep because I was so exhausted from the anxiety attack. When I woke up I realized that I was late for volleyball practice, so I rushed to practice – still covered in the calamine lotion… I told my teammates that I had poison ivy, but to my amazement the hives were gone… my teammates got mad, and thought I was making an excuse for being late. It wasn’t until a few years later that I discovered they were anxiety hives. I get them all the time, they are huge, ugly, and they itch like crazy, but they go away after an hour-or-so. I never told my teammates, or my coach the truth (because I was so embarrassed about my disorder)… they will find out, now, if they are reading this.
Post-Mania Pain: When I’m manic it’s like I’m trapped underwater, holding my breath. It causes all my bones and muscles to tense up. So, when my mania finally goes away I’m left with the aftermath of my own body, and it’s often excruciating. Joint pain. Muscle pain. Headaches from teeth grinding. Dehydration from panicked breathing. Post-Mania body pain is one of my absolute least favorite parts of life. I don’t wanna put into words how painful it can be.
I’m gonna stop there, because I’m not mentally ready to share other physical side-effects with you… maybe someday.
But, for the record: sure, I don’t have the stereotypical characteristics of someone with an obvious physical impairment or disability… But that still isn’t a fair comparison. It isn’t fair to me, and it isn’t fair to people who live with a physical impairment. So, STOP USING THE WORD “WRONG”. Just stop.
“Have you tried herbal remedies?”
More commonly stated as; “I sell _______, and I bet it could help you with your bipolar disorder.”
These conversations are always super awkward. Someone will say; “oh, my cousin was super stressed too, then she tried lavender essential oils, and she’s all good now. I can sell you some essential oils for your stress.”
First, I’ll say it again: stress is not the same as a social anxiety disorder. Second, I believe that herbal remedies can, indeed, help people with mental illnesses… But, with that being said, people try to heal my disorders with stuff they are selling WAY TOO OFTEN… and it’s reached an insensitive level.
What am I supposed to say in reply to these “door-to-door mental illness experts”? Let’s take a look at my options;
Option 1: “I’m glad oils helped your stressed cousin, but I’m not stressed, I have a severe social anxiety disorder, it’s an actual chemical imbalance in my brain.”
Why Option 1 Doesn’t Work: It almost always results in someone, with no medical training, explaining my medical condition to me… normally in a belittling voice. Followed by “lavender essential oils will fix you right up”.
Option 2: “I would like to consult my physician before I start a treatment.”
Why Option 2 Doesn’t Work: When I use Option 2 I normally receive a reply like this “My product is recommended by doctors, my friend is a PA, and he recommends it to everyone. I’ll get you set up with a discounted sample trial. You’ll love it.”
You wouldn’t tell someone with Lupus to “just use sunscreen”, would you? So stop assuming my Bipolar Disorder or Obsessive Compulsive Disorder can be cured by a yearly supply of whatever product you’re selling… its insensitive, and hurtful.
Public Service Announcement: If you wanna sell something to me, just pitch it, you don’t have to bring up my illness… I like the smell of pumpkin… so run with that. I’ll probably end up buying something from you.
“At least you don’t have kids, then you’d be really stressed.” or “Good thing you’re not a mother, you wouldn’t be able to handle it.”
This is the worst type of comment. By far. I want to be a mother more than anything in the entire world… and I can’t, for the life of me, understand why people think this statement is appropriate. It’s not appropriate, in the slightest. It’s cruel and awful. I’m a capable human. A very capable human, actually. I share my struggles so other people can see that they are not alone. I share my insecurities so other people can find strength in them. I don’t share my illness so “Susan at the bake sale” can tell me that I would be an unfit mother…
If God blesses me with a baby someday I’ll be a fit mother. I’ll put that child’s needs before my own every single day. I will be a wonderful and capable mother. A mother that just so happens to be living with bipolar disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder. If God gives my husband and I a child we will be amazing parents… and shame on you, “Susan”, for lumping my mental illness in a ball with parental stress.
I know stressors will come with parenthood, but I will conquer them all, in stride.
*“Susan” represents a wide-variety of people who have told me not to become a mother because of my mental illness. None of those people are actually named Susan, and none of the conversations happened at a bake sale.
Curtain Call: In Conclusion
If you’ve ever said one of these things to me, there is absolutely no need to apologize. You didn’t understand then, but now you do. Also, if you feel offended because I “called you out”, I’m sorry… But, I’m advocating for myself. My intention was never to offend or hurt anyone, ever. I just want kindness, awareness, and acceptance.
If you’re living with Bipolar Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, or anything outside of that, or in between, always remember that you have survived 100% of your toughest days, and there is an entire world full of people who are on your team. Never, ever, ever, give up. You matter. I’ll leave you with two excerpts from my favorite Broadway Musical;
“Even if you’ve always been that barely-in-the-background kind of guy,
You still matter!
And even if you’re somebody who can’t escape the feeling that the world’s passed you by,
You still matter!
If you never get around to doing some remarkable thing, that doesn’t mean that you’re not worth remembering.
No one deserves to be forgotten,
No one deserves to fade away,
No one should flicker out or have any doubt that it matters that they are here,
No one deserves to disappear.”
-Dear Evan Hansen (Disappear)
“Even when the dark comes crashing through,
When you need a friend to carry you,
When you’re broken on the ground,
You will be found.
So let the sun come streaming in,
Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again,
Lift your head and look around,
You will be found.”
-Dear Evan Hansen (You Will Be Found)
Sincerely, Elizabeth (the Uncustomary Housewife)
Read my follow-up post; 10 Reassuring Things I Want to Hear You Say, by clicking HERE. In the follow-up post I be share 10 reassuring things (plus some bonus material) that I need to hear from my friends and loved ones.
MY MENTAL HEALTH BLOG: You can read other blog posts I’ve written about mental health by visiting my “My Mental Health” blog page, by clicking HERE… because I don’t mind talking about mental health.
Bless you!
Very well said. Those that read your blog should have a better insight and understanding of mental illness. Therapy and medications can help ease the symptoms. You are not alone!
Thank you for sharing your struggles and teaching us Hopefully we will understand and be better to everyone.
You explanation my dear friend, whom I love very much should allow all who read your heart wrenching yet heart warming explanation of the daily struggles that should give way to understanding you and others who suffer in silence daily. Keep up the good work my darling❣️
Very well said! I have Lupus and anxiety. It’s so hard when people can’t see your illness and decide you don’t have one or its your fault. We are strong though. We can do anything! Thanks for helping me feel, not so alone!
You are truly an inspiration in so many ways! Your Blog explains so many things. My son is also Bipolar and ADHD. God bless you!
Thank you Elizabeth. I really appreciate your heart 💜 It helps me understand what my brother goes thru. Really appreciate you sharing. 😊
Very well said. And yes you can be a mother. From reading your character through your writing, your heart is big. I do not doubt the strength you have and continue building daily.
Thank you for commenting. I appreciate it, and I really appreciate you feedback that I can be a mother. Since I published this blog I’ve received a tremendous amount of messages from people. I quickly realized that each person was different: they each had their own diagnosis and daily struggles, but they all had one thing in common: they felt alone. Therefore, I started the “Not Alone Series”: a series that allows individuals to tell their mental health stories on my blog and social network platforms. I hope that people will read these stories, and realize that they are not alone. Would you be interested in participating? If so, contact me, and/or check out the Series Information and Questions; https://uncustomaryhousewife.com/2018/07/03/not-alone-series-introduction-and-questions/
Excellent Excellent Excellent
Thank you for sharing❤️
We love you for you, all of it. It’s not who you are, but it sure makes so much harder for you! You are amazing. Never forget that!
Thank you strong woman for your beautiful courage! Life has to go on…We just need to be at our best and always remember to be rightly strong and challenging despite our shorcomings and problems. Inspired.
I just want to give you a big hug, a high five and a fist bump. 👊🏻👊🏻 You rock on girl! You’ve got a lot to offer this old world.
You will be a great mother and mentor.
I love you and I’m very proud of you for for sharing your feelings which may help others and also help us understand you I think you are most wonderful daughter a man could ever hope for I love you unconditionally and will always be in your corner regardless
Good sharing.
Oh god yeah bloody hell least you not kids! God I want kids very much!
Keep busy! Sometimes so busy my house is a tip or so busy over do it or sometimes I can not manage to get dressed and do all stuff usually do.
AWESOME!!! You killed it!!! I have had most od these said to be in some kind of way and they have all made me so angry. “Oh you’re just being manic” is like kryptonite to me. Again…I have been found not credible so screw it. I am staying in the house forever. That’s how it feels. Or here’s my favorite, “What do you know? You’re not right in the head”… I thought it might just be me. Thanks
Thank you so much, I love your feedback. I just started a mental health series that I think you might be interested in. Since I published this blog I’ve received a tremendous amount of messages from people. I quickly realized that each person was different: they each had their own diagnosis and daily struggles, but they all had one thing in common: they felt alone. Therefore, I started the “Not Alone Series”: a series that allows individuals to tell their mental health stories on my blog and social network platforms. I hope that people will read these stories, and realize that they are not alone. Would you be interested in participating? If so, contact me, and/or check out the Series Information and Questions; https://uncustomaryhousewife.com/2018/07/03/not-alone-series-introduction-and-questions/
BTW, I am the mother of 3 grown sons. We are all those people and more!
As a fellow OCD AND BPD II HAVER BLESS YOU FOR THIS POST.
You are very welcome. Thank you for commenting. I appreciate it. Since I published this blog I’ve received a tremendous amount of messages from people. I quickly realized that each person was different: they each had their own diagnosis and daily struggles, but they all had one thing in common: they felt alone. Therefore, I started the “Not Alone Series”: a series that allows individuals to tell their mental health stories on my blog and social network platforms. I hope that people will read these stories, and realize that they are not alone. Would you be interested in participating? If so, contact me, and/or check out the Series Information and Questions; https://uncustomaryhousewife.com/2018/07/03/not-alone-series-introduction-and-questions/
I would be absolutely honored to ❤
Great stuff…. thanks for sharing! If you’re ever looking to guest post anywhere, be sure to check out https://dailyps.com! No pressure at all, just really enjoyed your website.
thanks, Alex
The last one (on having kids) reminds me of the part of “An Unquiet Mind” in which Kay Jamison discusses being at a doctor appointment and bringing up being on lithium/wanting to have children. The doctor literally said “You shouldn’t have children. You have manic-depressive illness.” When she asked if he thought so as in her illness itself would make her an inadequate mother or because he thought it was best to avoid bringing another bipolar person into the world, he said “both.” It was shocking to read that comment coming from a DOCTOR directly to his own patient, not from some average uneducated person on the street. The stigma is so incredibly strong. However, I don’t think it is okay for others to define your life goals based on what condition(s)/label(s) you have…
It matters not if someone feels offended because you had the courage to share this valuable information. Conversations about mental illness need to happen & it is in everyone’s best interest to have an understanding of how what we might perceive as helpful, is in fact detrimental. Thank you for sharing this post & for your honesty.
I love your post! We really need to talk more about stuff like this. It’s nothing wrong with you! You are just human❤️
This woman talks about mental illness, stigma and attitude in a way that makes so much sense.
One day my blog will change direction and I hope to be somewhere near as clean, clear and brilliant.
Thankyou for sharing your thoughts and feelings with the world
J
Blesss youuuu!!!! This is so true, i dnt understand why people have to give free advices! But thanks for sharing, somewhere it might help us to understand how and what to talk and specially what not to!
Fantastically written and on point. Great strides are being made in minimizing the stigma but it still there in all its blatant glory. That’s like someone trying to tell me I can’t have OCD because I don’t wash my hands enough. It is just ridiculous to assume someone isn’t struggling because we cannot see it.
Well said!!
Totally agree, I’ve heard a few of these in my time.
This is awesome
Great post! I try to be cognizant of what others may be going through, but I have no doubt that I have been guilty of using one or more of these dismissive comments in the past. I will try to be even more mindful in the future.
thank you for this.
Well said and well done for sharing! The ignorance and dismissal of mental illness is one of the reasons suicide rates are high. Sharing your truth gives people a platform to relate to, it makes people feel less alone
Straight from the heart and heart felt. The more people who read this the better! Well done.
These are all SO true. I also get the ‘you should just exercise, it’ll make you feel better’. Yes. I’d love to exercise. I wish it was that easy. Sometimes it feels like I’m dragging a cannonball just to get out of bed in the morning. Just getting off the couch is exhausting.
And it sucks that there is that voice in my head that says, ‘they’re right’, to all of those bits of advice and criticisms. Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you aren’t enough or that your suffering isn’t valid. You absolutely can have kids and mental illness. I have 4. Sometimes having kids makes it easier because I can focus on external things rather than fighting my own head. You just have to adjust your expectations. I’ll never have a Pinterest house. I’ll rarely have a clean house or completed chores. But my kids will be fed and loved. And really, that’s enough for them and enough for me.
You are amazing for sharing your journey! And I loved your follow-up post 🙂 Great suggestions!
Thank you for your courage to speak out…
“I don’t share my illness so “Susan at the bake sale” can tell me that I would be an unfit mother…”
As a person with an invisible autoimmune condition, that really nailed it for me.
I hope people feel relieved to know that we all share our invisible stuff to be heard, not to pressure anyone into offering solutions or winning advice. That’s a burden they don’t have to carry.
My husband is a 28yr serviver of HIV/AIDS, but in 2006 he was granted his social security desabil
disability for double depression! You should hear the crap people say, I remember sitting in front of a federal judge, after 6yrs of battling with social security, he wasn’t able to work from 2000 and I had to, work another job, even though I was a 6 figure salaried senior vice president of marketing/public relations for a 5 Star restaurant Co. OMG some of the prescreptions of pills, I thought we were living in wonderland and he was Alice. Thanks for your courage and strength for sharing.
My head wants to explode when anyone includes “just” in their analysis of my situation–if you would just do this or that, if you would just go here or there. If it were that easy, heck yeah, I’d “just” do whatever thing that would magically cure/fix/repair/improve the state of affairs. Your post is a powerful reminder to anyone who wants to be a good friend or decent human. I’m glad you were featured!
Very well stated! Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
The “you don’t look…” comment in particular really gets me. I suffer from panic attacks–basically they just paralize me while my mind is racing so all I can do is just sit and focus on breathing. I’ve literally had people comment to me, while I was in the middle of a panic attack, that they admire how I can be so calm and collected in a stressful situation.
Wow! Excellent points. One thing that really strikes me about your post is that we are all human beings, sometimes people are so insensitive. I have experienced this numerous times with “biological” moms. You would be shocked by the things that people say when they know your children are adopted! I would love to use the concept in my own blog. “The “Harmless Things” you say that hurt me…..” part. Would you allow me to do that?
Thank you for showing your courage in public. People need to know. It just shows that until you have experienced mental illness you do not have a clue what it is like.
Thank you so much for being brave and putting this all out here. My best friend has clinical depression. I’ve found it hard to understand why she had it. It’s been only two years since she was diagnosed with it. I’ve felt so helpless because I can sense that sometimes she figures I don’t understand what she is going through. And the sad part is, I know I don’t. We’ve gone months without talking because she avoids any calls or contact with me.
Your post has just helped me understand a little better. So thank you so much. She means a lot to me.
Thanx for sharing ,I’m also battling some depression ,I don’t remember when last I can say I was happy, nothing makes me happy anymore